Left Menu

Delhi Sees Spike in Voter Registrations Ahead of Assembly Polls

The Delhi Assembly polls' final electoral roll reveals 1,55,24,858 voters, a 1.09% increase. Post-special revision, a surge in voter applications is under scrutiny. Strict verification measures and FIRs for fraudulent claims are underway. The 'Mahila Samman' Scheme potentially influenced voter registration spikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:37 IST
Delhi Sees Spike in Voter Registrations Ahead of Assembly Polls
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, the final electoral roll for Delhi was published on January 6, 2025, revealing a total of 1,55,24,858 registered voters, marking a net increase of 1.09%.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi reported that during the revision period from October 29 to November 28, 2024, 1,35,089 new voters were registered, 69,177 names were deleted, and 83,825 corrections were made to the voter list.

An unexpected surge of over 5.1 lakh new voter registration applications post-deadline is currently under investigation, with the CEO attributing this trend to the ruling party's 'Mahila Samman' Scheme. The Election Commission mandates strict verification processes including field checks and personal hearings to ensure authenticity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025