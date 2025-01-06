Delhi Sees Spike in Voter Registrations Ahead of Assembly Polls

In a significant development ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, the final electoral roll for Delhi was published on January 6, 2025, revealing a total of 1,55,24,858 registered voters, marking a net increase of 1.09%.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi reported that during the revision period from October 29 to November 28, 2024, 1,35,089 new voters were registered, 69,177 names were deleted, and 83,825 corrections were made to the voter list.

An unexpected surge of over 5.1 lakh new voter registration applications post-deadline is currently under investigation, with the CEO attributing this trend to the ruling party's 'Mahila Samman' Scheme. The Election Commission mandates strict verification processes including field checks and personal hearings to ensure authenticity.

(With inputs from agencies.)