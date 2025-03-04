TMC Slams Election Commission Over Duplicate Voter ID 'Scam'
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has criticized the Election Commission of India (ECI) over duplicate voter ID numbers, calling it a 'scam.' TMC claims the duplication is a conspiracy to suppress voters opposing the ruling BJP. The ECI blames procedural issues but denies intentional wrongdoing.
The Trinamool Congress launched a scathing attack on the Election Commission of India over allegations of duplicate voter ID numbers, dismissing the poll panel's clarifications as a 'cover-up.'
TMC leaders claim the issue is a deliberate attempt to suppress non-BJP voters, citing the allocation of identical EPIC numbers across states.
The Election Commission maintains the problem arose from decentralized registration processes but insists it poses no threat to voting integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
