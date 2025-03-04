Election Commission Faces Allegations: Addressing Duplicate Voter ID Concerns
Amid concerns of duplicate voter ID numbers, the Election Commission (EC) instructed state poll officials to meet political parties regularly and address issues procedurally. Despite allegations from the Trinamool Congress, the EC maintained the numbers didn't imply fake voters. The EC's conference under Chief Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar emphasizes transparency and statutory duties.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission (EC) recently faced allegations from the Trinamool Congress about electors possessing duplicate voter ID numbers. In response, the EC has directed its poll machinery at the state level to engage in regular dialogues with political parties to address these concerns.
At a state officials' conference, the EC clarified that identical voter ID numbers among voters did not necessarily indicate fraudulent activity, emphasizing the identification of differences in demographic and polling details for each voter. Despite this, the TMC dismissed the EC's clarifications, labeling them as a cover-up.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar stressed the importance of transparency and legal compliance among all election officials, urging them to be approachable and ensure efficient voter registration. The conference highlighted the need for stakeholder capacity-building across the election process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar appointed as CEC: Law ministry.
Gyanesh Kumar first CEC to be appointed under new law on appointment of election commissioners.
Rahul Gandhi Questions CJI's Exclusion from CEC Selection Process
Gyanesh Kumar Takes Helm as India's New Chief Election Commissioner
Gyanesh Kumar Appointed as New Chief Election Commissioner