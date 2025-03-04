Trinamool Congress Accuses Election Commission of Cover-Up in Voter ID Duplicate Scandal

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has dismissed the Election Commission of India's (ECI) explanation regarding duplicate voter ID numbers as a 'cover-up'. The TMC alleges that the clarification given by the ECI is in contradiction with their own guidelines, asserting that duplicate voter ID numbers cannot exist.

According to TMC leader Saket Gokhale, the ECI's processes and guidelines explicitly prevent issuing identical voter ID numbers, which has led the party to accuse the commission of voter suppression. The issue stems from claims that duplicate Voter ID numbers have been assigned with the same alphanumeric series across multiple states.

The West Bengal-based party demands a transparent investigation into the matter, warning that such discrepancies undermine the foundation of free and fair elections. With broader implications on voter suppression, the issue is set to be raised in the forthcoming Parliament session, galvanizing support from other political entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)