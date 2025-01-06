Left Menu

Sudan Lifts Oil Transport Force Majeure Amid Improved Security Conditions

Sudan has lifted the force majeure on oil transport from South Sudan after security improved. The pipeline, managed by BAPCO and involving Chinese and Malaysian companies, resumes operations following new security arrangements. The conflict had halted oil flow, affecting South Sudan's crude exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Juba | Updated: 06-01-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 17:52 IST
  • Country:
  • South Sudan

Sudan has announced the lifting of a nearly year-long force majeure on the transport of crude oil from South Sudan due to enhanced security conditions. The decision, confirmed by a letter seen by Reuters, marks a significant development in the region's oil industry.

The force majeure was implemented in March last year after key pipelines were halted owing to disruptions caused by civil unrest between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces. Recent agreements with Juba and pipeline operator BAPCO have enabled the resumption.

The Petrodar pipeline, crucial for South Sudan's oil export, extends over 1,500 km from the Melut Basin to Port Sudan. South Sudan relies heavily on this infrastructure, exporting about 150,000 barrels per day since its independence in 2011.

