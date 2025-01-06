Left Menu

Antimony Prices Soar Amid China's Strategic Export Ban

Antimony prices are surging to historical highs following China's export ban, which has intensified global supply shortages. This move is part of a broader Chinese strategy to consolidate mineral production internally, impacting U.S. and global markets significantly by shifting supply chains away from China.

06-01-2025
Antimony prices have surged to record levels as consumers seek alternatives after China's recent export ban heightened trade tensions. The ban has dramatically shifted the landscape for critical materials.

China, last month, halted exports of antimony among other critical minerals to the United States. The decision spurred a significant rise in antimony prices, which now hover between $39,500 and $40,000 per metric ton in Rotterdam as of December 31. Prices have surged by about 250% in 2024, with market expectations pointing to continued increases above $40,000 per ton amidst the persistent global supply crunch.

China's export ban aligns with its strategy to internally consolidate mineral production, producing nearly 50% of the world's antimony supplies. The U.S. is diversifying sourcing from Southeast Asia, but short-term solutions remain elusive. This situation underscores the critical need for the U.S. to become self-reliant in sourcing essential materials.

