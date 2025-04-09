Trump's Trade Strategy Explained: The Exclusion of Russia

On Wednesday, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer addressed lawmakers, stating President Trump was not attempting to rekindle trade with Russia by exempting Russian goods from tariffs. The final decision concerning any future duties remains with the President.

Greer explained to the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee that Russia, much like Venezuela, Cuba, and North Korea, was spared from these tariffs due to severe U.S. sanctions and sectoral trade embargoes already in place.

This clarification comes amid ongoing debates about the U.S.'s international trade policies and their impacts on global relations.

