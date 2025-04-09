Left Menu

Trump's Trade Strategy Explained: The Exclusion of Russia

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer clarified to lawmakers that President Trump was not aiming to boost trade with Russia. Russian goods are not subject to tariffs due to existing sanctions and trade embargoes. The final decision on imposing future duties lies with Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

On Wednesday, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer addressed lawmakers, stating President Trump was not attempting to rekindle trade with Russia by exempting Russian goods from tariffs. The final decision concerning any future duties remains with the President.

Greer explained to the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee that Russia, much like Venezuela, Cuba, and North Korea, was spared from these tariffs due to severe U.S. sanctions and sectoral trade embargoes already in place.

This clarification comes amid ongoing debates about the U.S.'s international trade policies and their impacts on global relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

