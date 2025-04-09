Protest Turns Violent at Karipur Airport Over Controversial Waqf Bill
A protest march by the Solidarity Youth Movement and Students Islamic Organisation near Karipur International Airport against the Waqf Bill turned violent. Police intervened with force, including water cannons and lathicharge, as protesters tried to break through barricades. Several injuries were reported during the scuffle.
Tension escalated at Karipur International Airport on Wednesday during a protest march against the Waqf Bill, leading to a clash between activists and police.
Organized by the Solidarity Youth Movement and Students Islamic Organisation, the protest sought the repeal of the law recently enacted by Parliament.
The police set up barricades to halt the protesters, but chaos ensued when demonstrators attempted to breach them, resulting in a lathicharge and water cannon use multiple times. Both police and protesters sustained injuries, and although control has been reinstated, the incident has drawn attention to broader opposition against the bill, with critiques labeling it unconstitutional.
(With inputs from agencies.)
