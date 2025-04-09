Left Menu

Protest Turns Violent at Karipur Airport Over Controversial Waqf Bill

A protest march by the Solidarity Youth Movement and Students Islamic Organisation near Karipur International Airport against the Waqf Bill turned violent. Police intervened with force, including water cannons and lathicharge, as protesters tried to break through barricades. Several injuries were reported during the scuffle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:48 IST
Protest Turns Violent at Karipur Airport Over Controversial Waqf Bill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tension escalated at Karipur International Airport on Wednesday during a protest march against the Waqf Bill, leading to a clash between activists and police.

Organized by the Solidarity Youth Movement and Students Islamic Organisation, the protest sought the repeal of the law recently enacted by Parliament.

The police set up barricades to halt the protesters, but chaos ensued when demonstrators attempted to breach them, resulting in a lathicharge and water cannon use multiple times. Both police and protesters sustained injuries, and although control has been reinstated, the incident has drawn attention to broader opposition against the bill, with critiques labeling it unconstitutional.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025