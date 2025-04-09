Escalating Tensions: Russia Intensifies Attacks Amid Ceasefire
Tensions between Russia and Ukraine have escalated, with increased attacks following a ceasefire offer. EU diplomat Kaja Kallas confirmed Ukraine's first tranche of windfall profits from Russian assets, with a second expected by April's end, after discussions with Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal.
In a stark revelation on Wednesday, European Union's principal diplomat Kaja Kallas acknowledged a surge in Russian attacks against Ukraine even after a ceasefire was proposed.
Following discussions with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Kallas declared that Ukraine is poised to receive its initial tranche of windfall profits from Russian assets imminently.
The second tranche, she noted, is anticipated to begin arriving incrementally by the end of April, indicating ongoing international financial strategies during the continued conflict.
