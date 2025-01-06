Left Menu

UGC Introduces Flexible Hiring Guidelines for Universities

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has unveiled new draft guidelines, allowing candidates to qualify for faculty positions through the UGC-NET in a chosen subject, regardless of their undergraduate or postgraduate disciplines. The changes also impact vice-chancellor selection criteria and include eliminating the Academic Performance Indicator system.

06-01-2025
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has proposed new guidelines that enable candidates to qualify for faculty positions in universities by clearing the UGC-NET in a chosen subject. This eligibility applies even if their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees are from different disciplines, according to the UGC's latest draft guidelines.

The revised guidelines, disclosed by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, also alter the process for appointing vice-chancellors by broadening eligibility to professionals from academia, research, public policy, administration, and industry. These reforms aim to foster innovation, inclusivity, and dynamic governance in higher education.

The draft guidelines replace the Academic Performance Indicator system with a holistic approach for evaluating applicants, considering broader academic contributions such as teaching innovations, sustainability, and promoting Indian languages. Specialised recruitment routes have been created for fields like Yoga, Music, Performing Arts, and Sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

