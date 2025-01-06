Left Menu

Auspicious Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Preparatory Affair with Focused Health Measures

Maha Kumbh 2025 preparations are in full swing, prioritizing health management to mitigate viral threats like HMPV. Authorities ensure steadfast arrangements, guided by government protocols. Millions of devotees are anticipated at Prayagraj's sacred confluence, with grand processions marking the event's spiritual significance and cultural vibrancy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:16 IST
Health department makes comprehensive arrangements to tackle health challenges for Mahakumbh 2025 (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
By Aarav Bharadwaj. As the preparations for the Maha Kumbh 2025 intensify, the health department takes center stage, ensuring robust measures against potential health risks, notably the HMPV virus. The department's comprehensive strategy reflects a commitment to safeguarding public well-being during the massive gathering.

Upper Mela Officer Vivek Chaturvedi has affirmed that meticulous health arrangements have been set up, in line with directives from both the Government of India and the Uttar Pradesh government. Regular workshops and communication among health professionals ensure readiness to address any health contingencies that may arise.

The Maha Kumbh, celebrated once every 12 years, is expected to draw around 45 crore devotees to Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, 2025. The event's highlight is the holy dip at the Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. The district administration is undertaking significant measures to guarantee the safety and convenience of the pilgrims.

The Ananda Akhada's Peshwai started with a resplendent 'Sobha Yatra,' marking their entrance to the Mahakumbh Mela. With an entourage of thousands, the procession featured elephants, horses, and chariots, accompanied by lively drums and trumpets, showcasing the vibrant cultural heritage.

The administration extended a warm welcome to the procession of saints while ensuring secure passage throughout the 'Sobha Yatra.' The Anand Akhada, known for promoting education in Hindu scriptures, yoga, and martial arts, worships Suryanarayana, the Sun God, as their chief deity.

Anand Akhada Acharya Mandleswar Balkanand Ji Maharaj announced the settlement of global Anand Akhada seers in Mela tents, expressing that the Sun God would bless the gathering with spiritual renewal. The confluence of faith, tradition, and cultural fervor symbolizes the essence of the Maha Kumbh. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

