Boosting Northeast's Aquaculture: New Projects Unveiled

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh inaugurated a series of groundbreaking initiatives on Monday to bolster the fisheries sector in Northeast India, investing a total of Rs 50 crore, with Rs 38.63 crore contributed by the central government.

The minister emphasized these efforts as essential to enhancing the region's fisheries infrastructure, productivity, and employment rates. The projects, including the establishment of an Integrated Aqua Park in Assam, are expected to significantly boost local fish production and revenue.

Further developments include a fish feed plant in Kamrup, projects in Manipur focusing on cold storage and biodiversity conservation, and recreational fisheries in Meghalaya. These initiatives collectively aim to advance aquaculture, supporting the region's economy and employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)