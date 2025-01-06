Left Menu

Boosting Northeast's Aquaculture: New Projects Unveiled

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh inaugurated 50 fisheries projects worth Rs 50 crore in Northeast India. The initiatives, part of Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, aim to enhance infrastructure, boost productivity, and generate employment. The region's fish production has significantly increased due to these efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 06-01-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 23:08 IST
Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairy
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh inaugurated a series of groundbreaking initiatives on Monday to bolster the fisheries sector in Northeast India, investing a total of Rs 50 crore, with Rs 38.63 crore contributed by the central government.

The minister emphasized these efforts as essential to enhancing the region's fisheries infrastructure, productivity, and employment rates. The projects, including the establishment of an Integrated Aqua Park in Assam, are expected to significantly boost local fish production and revenue.

Further developments include a fish feed plant in Kamrup, projects in Manipur focusing on cold storage and biodiversity conservation, and recreational fisheries in Meghalaya. These initiatives collectively aim to advance aquaculture, supporting the region's economy and employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

