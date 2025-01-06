Syria's Trade Struggles Amidst Sanctions and Political Shift
Syria's trade minister highlights the nation's challenges in securing fuel and wheat imports due to U.S. sanctions, despite interest from Gulf Arab states. The caretaker administration, following a leadership change, warns of potential catastrophe if sanctions aren't eased. The U.S. considers lifting some restrictions for humanitarian aid.
Syria is grappling with severe constraints in importing essential goods such as fuel and wheat due to stringent U.S. sanctions. Despite interest from several countries, including Gulf Arab states, Syria's newly appointed trade minister, Maher Khalil al-Hasan, reveals the dire state of the nation.
In a statement to Reuters, Hasan disclosed that the current regime has managed to accumulate a small reserve of critical supplies. However, without a suspension or lifting of sanctions, Syria faces an impending crisis.
The U.S. government, on the other hand, is considering easing restrictions to allow humanitarian aid and improve basic services in the country, signaling potential support amid Syria's changing political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
