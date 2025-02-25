Selenium-Laden Wheat Sparks Health Crisis in Maharashtra

A significant health crisis has emerged in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, linked to high selenium content in wheat supplied by local ration shops, according to a recent report by a medical expert.

The region has seen 279 cases of 'acute onset alopecia totalis' in 18 villages between December 2024 and January, prompting a thorough investigation into the cause.

Medical findings indicate wheat from Punjab and Haryana contained selenium levels 600 times higher than local varieties, causing elevated levels in blood, urine, and hair samples, and triggering baldness among affected individuals. The crisis underscores urgent need for regulation of government food supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)