Navi Mumbai Man Arrested for Car Loan Fraud with Fake Plates

In Mumbai, a man was arrested for using a duplicate registration plate to evade a car loan payment. Prasad Kadam was caught after a complaint by Sakir Ali. Kadam allegedly altered his car's number plate to avoid repayment obligations, leading to an active police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 23:53 IST
Navi Mumbai Man Arrested for Car Loan Fraud with Fake Plates
Vehicle with fake registration number plate. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Navi Mumbai resident, Prasad Kadam, was apprehended in Mumbai on allegations of utilizing a fraudulent registration plate on his vehicle to circumvent car loan obligations, police reported on Monday.

The case unfolded when Sakir Ali, a Nariman Point resident, spotted a car bearing identical registration numbers as his own near the Gateway of India. Upon confronting the driver, identified as Kadam, the latter attempted to flee but was swiftly intercepted by traffic authorities.

Colaba police confirmed that Ali lodged a complaint, resulting in the discovery that Ali's vehicle legitimately carried the number plate MH01-EE-2388. Kadam, conversely, had allegedly modified his plate to dodge loan payments to Chola Mandlam. The investigation remains ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

