New York's Congestion Fee: A $9 Gamble for Traffic Relief

New York City drivers now face a $9 congestion fee when entering Manhattan, marking the U.S.'s first attempt to use such a charge to alleviate traffic and fund transit improvements.

The fee began Sunday, despite New Jersey's efforts to halt its implementation. The initiative comes ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, who opposes the fee.

With the Metropolitan Transportation Authority estimating a reduction of 80,000 vehicles daily, officials anticipate the annual revenue of $500 million will boost mass transit funding significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)