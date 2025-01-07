Left Menu

New York's Congestion Fee: A $9 Gamble for Traffic Relief

New York City introduces the U.S.' first congestion fee to curb Manhattan traffic and fund transit. A $9 fee applies to passenger cars during the day, aiming to reduce vehicular entry by 80,000 vehicles daily and generate $500 million. Governor Hochul emphasizes the long-term benefits for mass transit enhancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 05:01 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 05:01 IST
New York's Congestion Fee: A $9 Gamble for Traffic Relief

New York City drivers now face a $9 congestion fee when entering Manhattan, marking the U.S.'s first attempt to use such a charge to alleviate traffic and fund transit improvements.

The fee began Sunday, despite New Jersey's efforts to halt its implementation. The initiative comes ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, who opposes the fee.

With the Metropolitan Transportation Authority estimating a reduction of 80,000 vehicles daily, officials anticipate the annual revenue of $500 million will boost mass transit funding significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025