New York's Congestion Fee: A $9 Gamble for Traffic Relief
New York City introduces the U.S.' first congestion fee to curb Manhattan traffic and fund transit. A $9 fee applies to passenger cars during the day, aiming to reduce vehicular entry by 80,000 vehicles daily and generate $500 million. Governor Hochul emphasizes the long-term benefits for mass transit enhancements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 05:01 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 05:01 IST
New York City drivers now face a $9 congestion fee when entering Manhattan, marking the U.S.'s first attempt to use such a charge to alleviate traffic and fund transit improvements.
The fee began Sunday, despite New Jersey's efforts to halt its implementation. The initiative comes ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, who opposes the fee.
With the Metropolitan Transportation Authority estimating a reduction of 80,000 vehicles daily, officials anticipate the annual revenue of $500 million will boost mass transit funding significantly.
