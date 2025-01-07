ECI to Unveil Delhi Assembly Election Schedule Amid Voter Fraud Allegations

Today, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is gearing up to reveal the official schedule for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly in Delhi. The much-anticipated press conference will take place at 2:00 PM at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, with media members from across the nation in attendance to receive details on the upcoming electoral timetable and logistics for this crucial political event.

Recapping the previous electoral results, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) clinched a significant victory in the 2020 assembly elections, winning 62 out of 70 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to secure only eight. Recent developments have added tension, as AAP's leader, Arvind Kejriwal, accused officials of a 'large-scale' voter registration and deregistration fraud in New Delhi, urging a probe into these allegations.

In a critical move, Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi penned a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, seeking intervention due to an uptick in voter registration adjustments. The letter highlighted an influx of 13,276 voter addition applications and a questionable 6,166 deletions, the latter being over the statutory limit for mandatory personal verification by election officers. Responding to these allegations, BJP's Delhi president, Virendraa Sachdeva, claimed AAP leaders were pressuring election officials, calling for stringent actions against top AAP figures, thus setting the stage for a heated pre-election political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)