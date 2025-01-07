AAP Gears Up for 2025 Delhi Elections Amidst Criticism of Opposition

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is poised for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, announcing full preparedness with all 70 candidates and Arvind Kejriwal as their Chief Ministerial choice. Party spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar expressed readiness, contrasting BJP and Congress's perceived lack of preparation.

Kakkar, speaking to ANI, emphasized AAP's readiness, criticizing opposition parties while expressing confidence that the Election Commission will conduct a free and fair election. She anticipates Arvind Kejriwal's re-election for a fourth consecutive term.

In response, BJP candidates, including Satish Upadhyay and Ramesh Bidhuri, countered by asserting the Election Commission's commitment to fair elections and criticized AAP's tactics. Concurrently, AAP has alleged voter registration fraud in past elections, heightening tensions ahead of the commission's official schedule announcement for the 2025 electoral race.

(With inputs from agencies.)