Left Menu

Breaking Down Barriers: EU Financial Services Fragmentation

EU Commissioner Maria Luis Albuquerque highlighted the impact of fragmented European Union financial services markets, equating it to a 110% tariff. She emphasized the importance of completing the banking union and deepening the capital market union to mitigate these challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:03 IST
Breaking Down Barriers: EU Financial Services Fragmentation
  • Country:
  • Portugal

In a speech delivered in Lisbon, EU Commissioner for Financial Services Maria Luis Albuquerque drew attention to the significant impact of market fragmentation across the European Union's financial services sector, likening it to a 110% tariff.

Albuquerque stressed that the persistent division within these markets imposes considerable costs on the industry. To address these challenges, she advocated for the completion of the banking union, a crucial step for facilitating better financial integration.

Additionally, the commissioner underscored the need to deepen the capital market union to ensure that financial markets across Europe can operate more seamlessly and efficiently, ultimately benefiting the broader European economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025