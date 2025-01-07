Gujarat's Educational Surge: Paving the Way for a Developed India
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel emphasized education and youth as pivotal for development at Silver Oak University's convocation. With focus on modern, sector-specific universities and initiatives like 'One Nation, One Subscription', Patel highlighted Gujarat's educational growth under PM Modi's leadership, aiming to harness youth potential for nation-building.
During the third convocation ceremony of Silver Oak University, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasized the crucial role of education and youth power in national development. Patel quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that education forms the backbone of development, while youth serve as its core.
Addressing students, CM Patel underscored the fresh journey towards nation-building as graduates venture beyond university walls. He emphasized PM Modi's priority on youthful vigor as a pillar of a developed nation, urging students to harness their skills and energy for India's progress.
Highlighting Gujarat's status as a hub for sector-specific universities, Patel noted the state's 103 universities and emphasized advancements in fields such as forensic science, IT, and renewable energy. He praised the rejuvenation of Indian education over the past decade and expressed optimism about Modi's 'One Nation, One Subscription' as a research catalyst.
