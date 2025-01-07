Memorial for Pranab Mukherjee: A Political Gesture Stirring Controversy

In a significant move, the Indian government approved a memorial for the late former President Pranab Mukherjee, triggering a wave of political commentary. BJP leader NV Subhash, also the grandson of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, asserted that this decision highlights the Congress party's failure to honor its own leaders. Subhash described the move as a 'slap on the face' for Congress, which he claimed has frequently overlooked the contributions of its pivotal members like Mukherjee and Rao.

Subhash commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what he termed a demonstration of statesmanship, recognizing the efforts of politicians across party lines. By situating the memorial at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal in New Delhi, Modi has acknowledged Mukherjee's contributions, countering the Congress's purported neglect, said Subhash. He emphasized that leaders like Mukherjee and Rao were pivotal in preventing the party's collapse and have not received deserving recognition.

Adding a personal touch to the political discourse, Mukherjee's daughter, Sharmistha Mukherjee, took to social media platform X to thank Prime Minister Modi for the gesture. She expressed heartfelt gratitude for the unsolicited honor, aligning with her father's belief that state honors should be conferred, not sought. Her statement underscores the impact of Modi's decision on Mukherjee's family, highlighting the intricate blend of political strategy and personal sentiment involved in the creation of this memorial.

