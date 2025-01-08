Mumbai Spice Market: Current Rates of Pepper and Copra
The current market rates for pepper and copra in Mumbai have been announced. Black pepper ranges between 650 to 725, while unbleached ginger is priced at 275. Various copra rates are listed for Alapuzha, Kozhikode, Rajapur, and edible copra in Mumbai, alongside coconut oil pricing.
The bustling spice market in Mumbai has revealed its latest pricing for essential spices and oils. Notably, the current rates for black pepper stand between 650 and 725. Unbleached ginger is set at 275, reflecting its steady demand.
In the copra segment, offices in different regions have posted their prices. At Alapuzha, copra rates start at 17,000, while Kozhikode follows closely at 16,800. Meanwhile, Mumbai's Rajapur copra is the highest at 23,000, with edible copra trading at 19,500.
Coconut oil, a staple in Mumbai's culinary markets, is currently without certain figures but is generally seen around 2,800. These figures provide a glimpse into the ongoing trends in the agricultural commodities sector.