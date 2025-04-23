Left Menu

Engineers Rally Against Discom Privatization in Key Regions

The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) submitted a memorandum to India's government, demanding the halting of discoms' privatization in Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh. They urge the Power Ministry's intervention, citing consumer and employee interests, with protests ongoing against initiatives to privatize specific UP discoms.

  • Country:
  • India

The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has made a formal appeal to the government, urging them to cease the privatisation of electricity distribution companies (discoms) in Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh. The memorandum was submitted to the power ministry in a bid to halt this process, which AIPEF argues is against public interest.

AIPEF has specifically requested the Minister of State for Power to intervene and stop the unilateral efforts to privatise UP's discoms, as well as to reassess the privatisation of the profit-making Chandigarh Power Department. The federation believes that retaining these entities in the public sector will benefit both consumers and employees.

Chairman Shailendra Dubey emphasized that public sector discoms have become viable over the years, with reduced technical and commercial losses. Protests have intensified against the government's move to privatise Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (PVVNL) and Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (DVVNL) in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

