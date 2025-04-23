Engineers Rally Against Discom Privatization in Key Regions

The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has made a formal appeal to the government, urging them to cease the privatisation of electricity distribution companies (discoms) in Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh. The memorandum was submitted to the power ministry in a bid to halt this process, which AIPEF argues is against public interest.

AIPEF has specifically requested the Minister of State for Power to intervene and stop the unilateral efforts to privatise UP's discoms, as well as to reassess the privatisation of the profit-making Chandigarh Power Department. The federation believes that retaining these entities in the public sector will benefit both consumers and employees.

Chairman Shailendra Dubey emphasized that public sector discoms have become viable over the years, with reduced technical and commercial losses. Protests have intensified against the government's move to privatise Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (PVVNL) and Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (DVVNL) in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)