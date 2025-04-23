Left Menu

AGIN Celebrates Milestone with First-Ever Dividend

Agrinnovate India Limited (AGIN), the commercial arm of ICAR, declared its first dividend of Rs 1.42 crore for 2023-24 since its 2011 inception. This move highlights AGIN's commitment to financial sustainability and its role in advancing agricultural innovation across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:43 IST
AGIN Celebrates Milestone with First-Ever Dividend
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Agrinnovate India Limited (AGIN), the commercial entity of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), has marked a significant milestone by declaring its first-ever dividend of Rs 1.42 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24. This marks a remarkable achievement since its inception in 2011.

The ceremonial presentation of the dividend involved Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, indicating the government's recognition of AGIN's efforts. Notable attendees included Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi and ICAR Director General M L Jat.

AGIN's commitment to financial sustainability and institutional accountability is evident in this dividend declaration. Established as a conduit between agricultural research and practical application, AGIN plays a vital role in enhancing agri-technologies across India, aiming to benefit both farmers and entrepreneurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

Hope for Peace: Russia Extends Olive Branch to Ukraine Amidst Tensions

 Global
2
U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

U.S. Student Loan Repayments to Resume Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
3
Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

Harvard's Legal Battle: Challenging Federal Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe's Triumphant Return: Aiming for World Cup Glory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025