AGIN Celebrates Milestone with First-Ever Dividend
Agrinnovate India Limited (AGIN), the commercial arm of ICAR, declared its first dividend of Rs 1.42 crore for 2023-24 since its 2011 inception. This move highlights AGIN's commitment to financial sustainability and its role in advancing agricultural innovation across India.
Agrinnovate India Limited (AGIN), the commercial entity of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), has marked a significant milestone by declaring its first-ever dividend of Rs 1.42 crore for the fiscal year 2023-24. This marks a remarkable achievement since its inception in 2011.
The ceremonial presentation of the dividend involved Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, indicating the government's recognition of AGIN's efforts. Notable attendees included Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi and ICAR Director General M L Jat.
AGIN's commitment to financial sustainability and institutional accountability is evident in this dividend declaration. Established as a conduit between agricultural research and practical application, AGIN plays a vital role in enhancing agri-technologies across India, aiming to benefit both farmers and entrepreneurs.
