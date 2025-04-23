Left Menu

Delhi Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against Activist Medha Patkar

Delhi's Saket court has issued a Non-Bailable Warrant against Medha Patkar for not complying with a previous court order. Convicted in a 2000 defamation case filed by LG VK Saxena, Patkar failed to appear in court. Her application for adjournment was dismissed, with further proceedings set for May 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:44 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, Delhi's Saket Court has issued a Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against noted activist Medha Patkar. The warrant, issued through the office of the Delhi Police Commissioner, follows her non-compliance with an earlier court order, according to officials.

Patkar was previously convicted in a defamation case initiated by VK Saxena, the current Lieutenant Governor, in 2000. Additional Sessions Judge Vishal Singh noted Patkar's absence and non-compliance with the court's sentencing order, further aggravating the court's stance against her.

The court found that Patkar had deliberately evaded court appearances and failed to fulfill sentence provisions, which included compensatory payments. An adjournment plea citing an ongoing High Court appeal was dismissed as frivolous. The court has scheduled further proceedings and a NBW report for May 3, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

