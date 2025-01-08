Race Against Time: Rescue Efforts Intensify in Dima Hasao Mine Tragedy

A tragic event has unfolded in Dima Hasao's inundated coal mine, located at 3 Kilo, Umrangso, where one dead body has been recovered while eight miners remain trapped. Rescue operations are being relentlessly pursued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Army troops, led by HPS Kandari, Commandant of the NDRF's 1st Battalion. Speaking to ANI, Kandari shed light on the complexities of this daunting mission.

Despite myriad attempts, substantial challenges posed by the hazardous underground conditions have hampered operations. "We tried several times yesterday without success," Kandari remarked, as a body was recovered today from the collapsed mine, which has become a perilous labyrinth for the rescue teams. The deployment of diving experts underscores the operation's gravity, as Kandari emphasized the unknown dangers lurking in the mine, complicated by mining equipment which might inhibit the rescue.

The presence of multiple rat holes has exacerbated efforts, complicating the search for survivors. As Kandari expressed, "With information about rat holes, the team is strategizing depending on their locations; rescue efforts will persist." On Wednesday, the multi-agency rescue operation inaugurated by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, NDRF, and SDRF, was resumed with vigor after a temporary halt the previous evening. According to NDRF Deputy Commandant N. Tiwari, these determined efforts continue round-the-clock, amid hopes of reaching those still trapped underground.