Race Against Time: Rescue Efforts Intensify in Dima Hasao Mine Tragedy

Rescue teams face immense challenges in Dima Hasao’s flooded coal mine as efforts continue to free eight trapped miners. One body has been recovered, and specialized diving experts are being called in due to complex underground conditions. The operation, involving the NDRF and Army, continues round-the-clock.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 10:44 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 10:44 IST
Rescuers retreive a body from the inundated mine (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A tragic event has unfolded in Dima Hasao's inundated coal mine, located at 3 Kilo, Umrangso, where one dead body has been recovered while eight miners remain trapped. Rescue operations are being relentlessly pursued by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Army troops, led by HPS Kandari, Commandant of the NDRF's 1st Battalion. Speaking to ANI, Kandari shed light on the complexities of this daunting mission.

Despite myriad attempts, substantial challenges posed by the hazardous underground conditions have hampered operations. "We tried several times yesterday without success," Kandari remarked, as a body was recovered today from the collapsed mine, which has become a perilous labyrinth for the rescue teams. The deployment of diving experts underscores the operation's gravity, as Kandari emphasized the unknown dangers lurking in the mine, complicated by mining equipment which might inhibit the rescue.

The presence of multiple rat holes has exacerbated efforts, complicating the search for survivors. As Kandari expressed, "With information about rat holes, the team is strategizing depending on their locations; rescue efforts will persist." On Wednesday, the multi-agency rescue operation inaugurated by the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, NDRF, and SDRF, was resumed with vigor after a temporary halt the previous evening. According to NDRF Deputy Commandant N. Tiwari, these determined efforts continue round-the-clock, amid hopes of reaching those still trapped underground.

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

