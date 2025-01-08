Digital Darshan: Maha Kumbh Mela Embraces Tradition and Technology

Devotees are flocking to the banks of Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, where the eagerly awaited Maha Kumbh Mela is set to occur from January 13 to February 26. In a novel blend of tradition and technology, many attendees are utilizing video calls to share the sacred experience with elderly relatives unable to attend in person. This 'digital darshan' initiative allows loved ones to remotely engage with the event, fostering a sense of connection to the spiritual gathering.

The world's most extensive spiritual gathering, Maha Kumbh Mela, is being meticulously organized along the banks of the Sangam by the government, aiming to elevate the 2025 edition to grand and divine proportions. This year's preparations incorporate the idea of a digital Kumbh, alongside traditional bathing and worship at Triveni Sangam. Through mobile technology, devotees are facilitating virtual darshan for elderly family members, who, due to constraints, cannot physically attend. Participants are often seen paying respects via video calls at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

The Maha Kumbh, celebrated every 12 years, expects a massive influx of visitors. The district administration is prioritizing safety, particularly in crowd management and fire prevention. Notably, high-ranking officials like DIG Mahakumbh Vaibhav Krishna and SSP Kumbh Rajesh Dwivedi have conducted inspections of the Mela grounds. 'Police drills and rehearsals focus on strategically placing forces to minimize inconvenience to devotees,' remarked DIG Mahakumbh Vaibhav Krishna to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)