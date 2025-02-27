Maha Kumbh Mela 2023: A Record-Breaking Spiritual Gathering
The Maha Kumbh Mela in northern India concluded with 663 million attendees seeking spiritual cleansing by bathing in sacred waters. Despite large crowds and a recent stampede, authorities managed traffic and security for the event, which featured participation from high-profile figures and a rare celestial alignment.
Northern India experienced a historic spiritual gathering as the six-week Maha Kumbh Mela concluded, drawing in 663 million attendees. Devout Hindus from all walks of life sought absolution through ritualistic bathing in holy waters.
Security personnel were deployed to manage the immense crowds that descended upon Prayagraj, where the sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati converge. The event saw authorities ramp up security following a recent stampede that resulted in fatalities.
The festival, characterized by its rare celestial significance, attracted participation from notable Indian leaders, business magnates, and international celebrities, highlighting its global appeal. Wednesday saw 15.3 million people partake in the religious rites, cementing its status as one of the world's largest gatherings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
