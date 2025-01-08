Microlending Challenges: Asset Quality Deterioration and Rising Delinquencies

In the latest report, microlending outstandings fell by 4.3% to Rs 4.14 lakh crore during the September quarter, as lenders proceeded cautiously amidst deteriorating asset quality.

Delinquencies involving loans unpaid for 1-30 days rose to 2.1%, and those unpaid for 31-180 days saw a notable increase to 4.3%, according to credit information company Crif High Mark. The microlending sector faces multiple challenges, with regulatory concerns over industry practices such as multiple lending and high interest rates.

Only non-banking financial companies grew their portfolio in this period, registering a marginal rise of 0.7%, while other banks saw a decline. Delinquencies spiked, especially in top states like Bihar and Tamil Nadu, influencing a nationwide strategy shift within the microfinance industry.

