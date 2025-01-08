Left Menu

UP Congress Shifts Focus from Milkipur Bypoll to Strengthen Organizational Base

In a strategic move, the Uttar Pradesh Congress decided not to contest the Milkipur by-election, focusing instead on strengthening its organization for the 2027 Assembly polls. Instead, it will support the Samajwadi Party while the BJP aims to address shortcomings from the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Uttar Pradesh Congress President, Ajay Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a notable strategic decision, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai has announced that the party will abstain from contesting the upcoming Milkipur by-election. This move aligns with the party's long-term goals, redirecting its efforts towards fortifying its organizational roots in preparation for the 2027 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Rai expressed the party's rationale, stating, "We have not contested nine previous elections, and we will not contest the tenth. Our focus is on strengthening our organization."

Rai further revealed that Congress would extend its full support to the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate for the Milkipur by-election, scheduled for February 5. This gesture underscores the strategic alliance between Congress and SP as the political landscape in Uttar Pradesh evolves. "In Milkipur, we will extend full support to our ally Samajwadi Party's candidate," Rai affirmed.

Meanwhile, Ayodhya Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi has highlighted the significance of the bypolls for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The polls present an opportunity for the BJP to address perceived shortcomings from the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Ayodhya. Tripathi assured that the BJP's election agenda would focus on development and employment, contrasting with opposition efforts in Milkipur.

