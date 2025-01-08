Manipur CM Spearheads Rebuilding Amid Communal Crisis

Amid a continuing crisis in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh declared that the state government is intensifying rebuilding efforts, particularly focusing on housing for families presently residing in temporary shelters. Financial assistance is also being provided to displaced individuals staying in relief camps, Singh revealed on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister announced that Rs 5000 is being distributed to each of 5,225 displaced people, while 80 others will receive Rs 10,000 each. Beyond financial aid, new homes are under construction to facilitate the relocation of families from relief camps. Such initiatives underscore the government's commitment to alleviating the plight of those affected by the crisis, Singh told reporters.

Additionally, CM Singh expressed concerns about misinformation being propagated via social media, which he believes is fueling tensions between communities. He has tasked officials with identifying and addressing these culprits. The tumult erupted following a May 3, 2023 rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur and a subsequent High Court ruling involving the Meitei community's status.

Reflecting on a tumultuous year, Singh apologized for the ongoing unrest, which has claimed about 200 lives and displaced many from their homes. He appealed for communal harmony, urging residents to move beyond past grievances for a more peaceful future in Manipur.

