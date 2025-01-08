Reserve Bank Lifts Financial Restrictions on Key Firms

In a significant financial move, the Reserve Bank announced the lifting of business restrictions on Chennai-based Asirvad Micro Finance and New Delhi-based DMI Finance.

Last October, the central bank had imposed restrictions on four NBFCs due to material supervisory concerns, predominantly related to exorbitant loan pricing.

After overseeing remedial actions and compliance submissions made by affected companies, the Reserve Bank deemed the issues resolved, allowing the resumption of normal operations for Asirvad Micro Finance and DMI Finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)