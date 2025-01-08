Left Menu

Reserve Bank Lifts Financial Restrictions on Key Firms

The Reserve Bank has removed business restrictions on Asirvad Micro Finance and DMI Finance after the firms addressed supervisory concerns, including unfair loan pricing. The companies showed compliance and revamped processes, leading the bank to restore their regular operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 19:04 IST
Reserve Bank Lifts Financial Restrictions on Key Firms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial move, the Reserve Bank announced the lifting of business restrictions on Chennai-based Asirvad Micro Finance and New Delhi-based DMI Finance.

Last October, the central bank had imposed restrictions on four NBFCs due to material supervisory concerns, predominantly related to exorbitant loan pricing.

After overseeing remedial actions and compliance submissions made by affected companies, the Reserve Bank deemed the issues resolved, allowing the resumption of normal operations for Asirvad Micro Finance and DMI Finance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025