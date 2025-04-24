Ecuador's Crime Wave: Soccer Star's Family Kidnapped Amid Rising Violence

Amid a growing wave of violent crime gripping Ecuador, the wife and young child of soccer player Jackson Rodríguez were kidnapped from their home in Guayaquil early Wednesday. The kidnappers reportedly sought the Emelec club athlete, who managed to evade capture by hiding under a bed, authorities disclosed.

The incident, occurring at approximatively 3 a.m., was part of an increasing trend of crimes in Ecuador. Police chief Édison Rodríguez revealed that the captors forcibly entered the residence before taking Rodríguez's family. The defender later reported witnessing the culprits escaping in a gray double-cab pickup truck.

The abduction coincides with a state of emergency enacted by the Ecuadorian government in nine regions to curb organized crime. Authorities have identified Guayaquil as a hotspot for illegal drug trafficking, which contributes to its status as a dangerous zone. Similar threats have plagued other athletes, illustrating an escalating security crisis in the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)