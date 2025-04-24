Parade Shooting at Chicago Suburb: Sentencing Awaits

In a Chicago suburb, the sentencing of Robert E Crimo III approaches following his admission of guilt in the devastating 2022 mass shooting during an Independence Day parade. Survivors and witnesses shared poignant accounts of their altered lives in recent testimony, underscoring the irreversible impact of the tragedy that claimed seven lives and injured many more.

The 24-year-old had previously changed his plea to guilty just prior to his scheduled trial, with his erratic behavior complicating court proceedings. Notably absent at recent hearings, Crimo drew ire from victims, including Keely Roberts, whose young son now suffers paralysis from injuries sustained in the attack.

Prosecutors highlighted Crimo's own confessions during the proceedings, playing a police interview to reveal the cold demeanor he maintained throughout the attack. While defense attorneys attempted to dismiss this evidence, the footage painted a chilling picture of the day's events, driving home the gravity of the case ahead of Judge Victoria Rossetti's pending decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)