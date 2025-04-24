Left Menu

All-Party Talks Amid Pahalgam Tragedy: A United Front Against Terror

The Congress urges Prime Minister Modi to lead an all-party meeting on the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The conference aims to build a unified approach, with key leaders including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah set to discuss India's response to the attack and its aftermath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 09:45 IST
All-Party Talks Amid Pahalgam Tragedy: A United Front Against Terror
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress has called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair an all-party meeting on the Pahalgam terror attack, underlining the need for collective political resolve. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh emphasized the party's request for the meeting, reflecting the gravity of the situation.

Scheduled for the evening, the meeting will see Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah addressing leaders from various political backgrounds. Official sources indicate that Singh will preside over the discussions, while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar might also contribute insights.

The recent measures announced by the government against Pakistan, following the attack that claimed 26 lives, underscore the seriousness of the incident. The call for an all-party meeting reiterates the practice observed after similar national security challenges, such as the Pulwama attack in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025