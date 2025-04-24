All-Party Talks Amid Pahalgam Tragedy: A United Front Against Terror

The Congress has called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chair an all-party meeting on the Pahalgam terror attack, underlining the need for collective political resolve. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh emphasized the party's request for the meeting, reflecting the gravity of the situation.

Scheduled for the evening, the meeting will see Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah addressing leaders from various political backgrounds. Official sources indicate that Singh will preside over the discussions, while External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar might also contribute insights.

The recent measures announced by the government against Pakistan, following the attack that claimed 26 lives, underscore the seriousness of the incident. The call for an all-party meeting reiterates the practice observed after similar national security challenges, such as the Pulwama attack in 2019.

