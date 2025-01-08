Maha Kumbh 2025: A Beacon of Healthcare Excellence

Amid the spiritual atmosphere of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, a new era of healthcare is unfolding. The chants of millions of pilgrims are harmonized by the life-saving initiatives at the Central Hospital in Maha Kumbh Nagar, where Rameshwar from Madhya Pradesh, once in cardiac distress, now smiles in gratitude.

This year's gathering is not just a spiritual pilgrimage but a healthcare marvel, thanks to the meticulous planning and technological advancements by the state government. The Netra Kumbh Eye Fair, an essential feature, seeks to break records by distributing eyeglasses and conducting thousands of consultations daily, aiming for the Guinness Book of World Records.

Comprehensive healthcare provision is evident across the event, with facilities like the Central Hospital offering diverse treatments, from OPDs to ICU care, reflecting the Uttar Pradesh Government's vision of a safe and healthy Maha Kumbh. Supporting the main hospital are regional facilities equipped with cutting-edge technology, ensuring prompt care for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)