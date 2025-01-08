IAF Chief Inspires Cadets with Values of Unity and Discipline

The Indian Air Force (IAF) chief, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, spotlighted core values such as discipline, selfless service, and nation-building during a recent address to National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets at the Republic Day Parade Camp-2025. He underscored the importance of these principles, urging cadets to uphold them throughout their lives.

Speaking to the cadets, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh vowed to instill the NCC motto of 'Unity and Discipline' in every aspect of life. Singh emphasized that every citizen is a guardian of the country's interests, advocating for unity and cautioning against divisions by regional or cultural differences.

In a stirring speech, Singh highlighted discipline as an intrinsic value, teaching cadets to adhere to rules even without supervision. He inspected the 'Flag Area' showcasing social awareness themes and celebrated the diverse cultural performances, reinforcing the 'Unity in Diversity' ethos during his visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)