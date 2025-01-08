Engineering Marvel: Successful Speed Trial on USBRL's Katra-Banihal Section

In a significant development, the Commissioner of Railway Safety, Dinesh Chand Deshwal, conducted a successful speed trial on the Katra-Banihal section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramula Rail Link (USBRL) project on Wednesday. The trial, which ran up to speeds of 110 kmph, was deemed satisfactory and marks a pivotal step toward operational readiness.

Deshwal remarked on the longstanding construction work in the region and noted that all technical parameters were in line with requirements during the trial. The Katra to Banihal section, characterized by steep rising grades, handled the speed capably, solidifying India's engineering prowess with the inclusion of the new Anji Rail Bridge, the country's first cable-stayed rail bridge.

Located in Reasi district, this bridge forms a critical part of the challenging USBRL project amidst complex geological formations. Detailed engineering studies by IIT Roorkee and IIT Delhi had set the stage for its completion. Chief Administrative Officer Sandeep Gupta elaborated on the bridge's construction, detailing its impressive 725.5 m length and 193 m high pylon, making it a remarkable feat.

The Katra-Banihal segment, featuring the world's tallest railway bridge over the Chenab River and several advanced tunnels, symbolizes more than mere connectivity. With the trial's success, the Indian Railways is on the brink of integrating the Kashmir Valley into the national mainstream, promoting growth and simplifying transport for millions.

