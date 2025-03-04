BRO's Bhimber Gali Tunnel: A New Era for Jammu and Kashmir Connectivity

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) marked a significant milestone on Monday as it initiated the construction of the 1.1-kilometer-long Bhimber Gali Tunnel on National Highway 144A. The inaugural ceremony, led by Brigadier Neeraj Madan, Chief Engineer of Project Sampark, highlights a crucial step towards improving connectivity in the region.

As per the BRO's statement, the project promises to enhance transportation by reducing the highway distance by 10.8 kilometers, thereby facilitating smoother travel between Rajouri and Poonch. This development is crucial for both civilian and military transit. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently lauded the opening of the Sonamarg Tunnel, praising its potential to boost connectivity and tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Prime Minister reflected on the relentless efforts amid challenges, commending the commitment of workers responsible for these infrastructural advancements. He also expressed condolences over the loss of seven laborers and announced significant projects like the Jammu Rail Division, fulfilling a longstanding public demand. PM Modi emphasized that these initiatives will significantly mitigate challenges posed by harsh weather and enhance access to vital services.

