Assessing HALEU: The Future of Nuclear Safety

The U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) is commissioning a study to evaluate the proliferation risks associated with high assay, low-enriched uranium (HALEU) fuel, as reported in the journal Science this week.

Jill Hruby, administrator of the NNSA, highlighted that the key factors in assessing these risks are the type of reactor, fuel enrichment level, quantity, and form. These factors necessitate adaptive approaches to address proliferation challenges in nuclear energy. Hruby also stressed the importance of high safety and security standards for new small modular reactors in light of Russia's seizure of Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant.

Currently, HALEU is produced commercially only in Russia, but the U.S. Energy Department is initiating contracts with companies to produce it domestically. The initiative aims to limit the security risks associated with HALEU misuse, emphasizing the need for tighter controls as recommended by experts like Edwin Lyman from the Union of Concerned Scientists.

