Left Menu

CBI Books DUSIB Officer in New Corruption Scandal as Political Tensions Rise

The Central Bureau of Investigation files a new corruption charge against DUSIB's Vijay Kumar Maggo for alleged disproportionate assets. Amidst this, AAP's Arvind Kejriwal hints at imminent CBI raids against party leader Manish Sisodia, attributing the actions to BJP’s election pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 09:48 IST
CBI Books DUSIB Officer in New Corruption Scandal as Political Tensions Rise
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation has initiated a fresh investigation into alleged corruption involving Vijay Kumar Maggo, a law officer at the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. Maggo has been accused of amassing wealth amounting to Rs 5.21 crore from April 2019 to November 2024, a sum said to surpass known legal income sources.

The CBI claims Maggo acquired assets in his and his family's names, which are purportedly beyond his legitimate means. This development comes as Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal alleged imminent CBI raids on senior party figure Manish Sisodia's residence.

Kejriwal contended, via social media, that these moves reflect the BJP's mounting frustration over electoral setbacks in Delhi, suggesting that the raids are politically motivated. He emphasized the AAP's commitment to integrity while refuting any illegal findings against their members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025