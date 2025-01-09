CBI Books DUSIB Officer in New Corruption Scandal as Political Tensions Rise

The Central Bureau of Investigation has initiated a fresh investigation into alleged corruption involving Vijay Kumar Maggo, a law officer at the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board. Maggo has been accused of amassing wealth amounting to Rs 5.21 crore from April 2019 to November 2024, a sum said to surpass known legal income sources.

The CBI claims Maggo acquired assets in his and his family's names, which are purportedly beyond his legitimate means. This development comes as Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal alleged imminent CBI raids on senior party figure Manish Sisodia's residence.

Kejriwal contended, via social media, that these moves reflect the BJP's mounting frustration over electoral setbacks in Delhi, suggesting that the raids are politically motivated. He emphasized the AAP's commitment to integrity while refuting any illegal findings against their members.

(With inputs from agencies.)