Intense Rescue Effort at Dima Hasao: Missing Miners Search Continues
The NDRF is working tirelessly at Dima Hasao coal mine to rescue 8 trapped miners, deploying pumps to remove water. Despite challenging conditions, one body has been recovered, and the search continues overnight with specialized divers and advanced equipment, highlighting the operation's complexity and urgency.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has initiated a critical operation at Dima Hasao coal mine, aiming to rescue eight miners trapped since Monday. On Wednesday, Commandant HPS Kandari confirmed that the removal of water from the site is underway, utilizing two pumps around the clock to facilitate a manual search once the area is cleared.
In an update, Kandari informed ANI about the ongoing efforts, emphasizing the continuous drainage process. "We have started using two water pumps—one operational and the second being activated. This process will extend overnight, and after dewatering, a manual search will commence," Kandari detailed. On Wednesday, Special Director General of Police Harmeet Singh reported that one body was retrieved, amidst murky and acidic water conditions.
Singh explained that advanced equipment, including the Navy's remotely operated vehicle with camera and sonar capabilities, thoroughly examined the shaft but found no other bodies. He added, "Navy divers will further explore the shaft, beginning entrance into tunnels while dewatering efforts persist." Highlighting operational challenges, Kandari acknowledged the unpredictable nature of the mine, underlining the need for expert divers due to the hazardous environment.
