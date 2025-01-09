India Launches 100-Day TB Elimination Campaign in Prisons

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has initiated a major campaign urging all states and Union Territories in India to focus efforts on tuberculosis (TB) eradication within prisons. Titled the 100-day intensified campaign, this initiative is a crucial part of the Central government's mission to eliminate TB from the country.

Given the high stakes associated with TB prevalence in the closed and often crowded environments of prisons, the MHA has emphasized the need for rigorous measures. Officials at the level of Principal Secretary (Home/Jails) and Prison Directors have been instructed to implement strategic actions as per the guidelines issued.

Key directives include the organization of screening camps, dubbed Nikshay Shivir, ensuring all inmates undergo testing between February 3 and February 15, 2025. Additionally, informational and educational materials will be displayed prominently to raise TB awareness among prison staff. The MHA has stressed the importance of coordinated efforts with health departments to ensure the success of this campaign.

