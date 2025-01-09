Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for 2025 Maha Kumbh with Robust Safety Measures

Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister announces comprehensive security measures for the 2025 Maha Kumbh, set to begin January 13. The state has deployed 125 ambulances, including 15 advanced ones, as well as air and river ambulances. Security concerns raised by Khalistani threats have been addressed to ensure a smooth event.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Uttar Pradesh is making extensive preparations for the 2025 Maha Kumbh, slated to begin on January 13. Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak announced that the administration is ready to welcome over 45 crore devotees, with the deployment of 125 ambulances, including 15 equipped with Advanced Life Support (ALS) systems to provide necessary medical assistance during the event.

Security measures have also been bolstered with the deployment of air and river ambulances. Pathak assured that any potential threats, such as those posed by Khalistani extremists, have been addressed. "The government guarantees a safe and trouble-free experience for all attendees," Deputy CM Pathak told ANI.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya criticized the Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav for past mishaps during the Kumbh. Maurya emphasized that the 2019 Ardh Kumbh was incident-free, reinforcing confidence in the state's current preparations. The Maha Kumbh, a major religious gathering occurring every 12 years, will feature significant bathing rituals, attracting pilgrims seeking spiritual liberation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

