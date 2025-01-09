Tragedy at Tirupati: Government Blamed for Stampede Mishap

In a scathing critique, former Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath has attributed the deadly stampede at Tirupati to what he describes as the gross administrative failures of the TDP government. He lamented the loss of six lives, including five from Visakhapatnam, and emphasized the severity of the injuries sustained by others.

Amarnath criticized the administration for not fulfilling its essential duty of ensuring public safety during the heavily attended Vaikunta Ekadasi festivities, a practice long established in the region. He noted that the previous term under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had extended the opening of the Vaikunta Dwaram over ten days to accommodate the influx.

Other YSRCP figures echoed his sentiment, with ex-TTD Chairman Bhuma Karunakar Reddy condemning the coalition's mishandling of critical arrangements. Authorities have been urged to prioritize compensation for the victims and initiate accountability proceedings to address the mishap at the venerated site.

