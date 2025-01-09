Left Menu

Tragedy at Tirupati: Government Blamed for Stampede Mishap

Alleging administrative failures, former Andhra Pradesh Minister Gudivada Amarnath held the TDP accountable for a deadly stampede at Tirupati. He criticized the coalition government for inadequate preparations during a major religious event, Vaikunta Ekadasi. The tragic incident resulted in six deaths and several injuries, demanding immediate governmental action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 14:22 IST
Former Minister, Gudivada Amarnath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing critique, former Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath has attributed the deadly stampede at Tirupati to what he describes as the gross administrative failures of the TDP government. He lamented the loss of six lives, including five from Visakhapatnam, and emphasized the severity of the injuries sustained by others.

Amarnath criticized the administration for not fulfilling its essential duty of ensuring public safety during the heavily attended Vaikunta Ekadasi festivities, a practice long established in the region. He noted that the previous term under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had extended the opening of the Vaikunta Dwaram over ten days to accommodate the influx.

Other YSRCP figures echoed his sentiment, with ex-TTD Chairman Bhuma Karunakar Reddy condemning the coalition's mishandling of critical arrangements. Authorities have been urged to prioritize compensation for the victims and initiate accountability proceedings to address the mishap at the venerated site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

