Bravery in the Face of Adversity: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Call to Action

YSR Congress Party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy honored the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, denouncing the TDP-led coalition for fostering fear and corruption. Criticizing governance failures and pledging a strong comeback, Reddy assured party members of recognition in a renewed government focused on accountability and people's trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 24-04-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 20:41 IST
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

YSR Congress Party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid homage to the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, highlighting the resolve and resilience of Andhra Pradesh's people.

Decrying the TDP-led coalition government, Reddy accused it of instilling fear, neglecting governance, and fostering corruption through unfulfilled promises, such as pension cuts and land scams.

Vowing to reinstate accountable governance in Andhra Pradesh, Reddy assured party workers of due recognition under the 'Jagan 2.0' leadership, insisting on unity and perseverance to restore the people's mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

