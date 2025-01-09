Left Menu

Prayagraj Gears Up for Mahakumbh 2025 with Enhanced Security Measures

Prayagraj is set to host Mahakumbh 2025, starting January 13. Uttar Pradesh Police implements a seven-layer security system, with AI cameras and intensive checks. Ambulances, including air and river units, are also deployed. Millions of devotees are expected for the spiritual gathering concluding on February 26.

Prayagraj is fully prepared to welcome the Mahakumbh 2025, which kicks off on January 13 and will run until February 26. In a bid to ensure maximum security during this massive religious event, the Uttar Pradesh Police has rolled out a comprehensive seven-layer security plan to prevent any adverse incidents. This plan includes the deployment of over 2,700 AI-enabled surveillance cameras and an intensive security check initiative to guarantee a smooth and secure event.

The state administration has gone further by stationing 125 road ambulances and seven river ambulances exclusively for the Mahakumbh. According to Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, these road ambulances are equipped with advanced life support systems, and the provision of air ambulances further underscores the thorough measures in place. One river ambulance is already operational, with the remainder expected to begin service imminently, ensuring preparedness for any eventuality.

The anticipation of the Maha Kumbh Mela is palpable, filling Prayagraj with an air of spiritual excitement as eminent seers from notable akhadas such as Niranjani Akhada, Atal Akhara, and Juna Akhada arrive. The Mahakumbh returns after a 12-year hiatus, with an estimated 45 crore devotees converging at the holy Sangam, where the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati meet. They will participate in the revered ritual of Shahi Snan, taking place on key dates like Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, and Basant Panchami, seeking spiritual cleansing and liberation.

