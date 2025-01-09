Political Fallout After Fatal Stampede at Tirupati Temple

In the aftermath of a deadly stampede at the Tirupati Balaji Temple, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu arrived on-site as the state grapples with the chaos stemming from the tragic event.

According to Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, the government pledges Rs 25 lakh in support to the grieving families of the six deceased. However, this gesture has not quelled political tensions, as opposition figures attack Naidu's administration for what they call a grave administrative oversight.

Former TTD Chairman Bhuma Karunakar Reddy criticized the government for mismanagement, alleging that the institution became a political playground under its watch, compromising safety and the sanctity of the temple. Amidst these accusations, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin issued Rs 2 lakh to the family of a victim and expressed his condolences.

Local officials, meanwhile, are scrambling to ensure that adequate security measures are in place for the upcoming Vaikuntha Ekadashi, set to begin on Friday at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple. Despite the precautionary steps, including deploying police and managing ticket sales, concerns remain high.

