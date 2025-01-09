Left Menu

Political Fallout After Fatal Stampede at Tirupati Temple

Amid chaos following a stampede at Tirupati Temple that claimed six lives, Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu visited the site. The government promises financial aid while facing criticism from opposition leaders for administrative failures. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin offers additional assistance to victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 15:01 IST
Political Fallout After Fatal Stampede at Tirupati Temple
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo Credit: Office of CM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of a deadly stampede at the Tirupati Balaji Temple, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu arrived on-site as the state grapples with the chaos stemming from the tragic event.

According to Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, the government pledges Rs 25 lakh in support to the grieving families of the six deceased. However, this gesture has not quelled political tensions, as opposition figures attack Naidu's administration for what they call a grave administrative oversight.

Former TTD Chairman Bhuma Karunakar Reddy criticized the government for mismanagement, alleging that the institution became a political playground under its watch, compromising safety and the sanctity of the temple. Amidst these accusations, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin issued Rs 2 lakh to the family of a victim and expressed his condolences.

Local officials, meanwhile, are scrambling to ensure that adequate security measures are in place for the upcoming Vaikuntha Ekadashi, set to begin on Friday at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple. Despite the precautionary steps, including deploying police and managing ticket sales, concerns remain high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025