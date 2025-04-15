Left Menu

Maharashtra Government Upholds Aid for Women Amidst Opposition Criticism

Maharashtra's Women and Child Development Minister, Aditi Tatkare, affirmed no changes in the assistance under the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme. Although some 7.74 lakh women are paid a difference of Rs 500 due to overlaps with other schemes, opposition parties criticize this move ahead of elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 21:07 IST
The Maharashtra government reaffirmed its commitment to the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme amidst growing opposition criticism. Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare emphasized that no changes have been made to the Rs 1,500 monthly assistance. Instead, a Rs 500 difference is being provided to women concurrently benefiting from other assistance programs.

Responding to media reports, Tatkare clarified that 7.74 lakh women receiving Rs 1,000 from other schemes, such as the Namo Shetkari Samman Yojana, are compensated for this shortfall under the Ladki Bahin Yojana. All eligible women continue to receive benefits without disruptions, she assured during the state legislature's budget session.

Opposition figures, including Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, accused the BJP-led government of exploiting women and farmers for electoral gains. He criticized the coalition's broken promises, citing exclusion from the beneficiary list as an example of governmental deceit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

