Maharashtra Government Upholds Aid for Women Amidst Opposition Criticism

The Maharashtra government reaffirmed its commitment to the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme amidst growing opposition criticism. Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare emphasized that no changes have been made to the Rs 1,500 monthly assistance. Instead, a Rs 500 difference is being provided to women concurrently benefiting from other assistance programs.

Responding to media reports, Tatkare clarified that 7.74 lakh women receiving Rs 1,000 from other schemes, such as the Namo Shetkari Samman Yojana, are compensated for this shortfall under the Ladki Bahin Yojana. All eligible women continue to receive benefits without disruptions, she assured during the state legislature's budget session.

Opposition figures, including Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, accused the BJP-led government of exploiting women and farmers for electoral gains. He criticized the coalition's broken promises, citing exclusion from the beneficiary list as an example of governmental deceit.

(With inputs from agencies.)