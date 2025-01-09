Pope Condemns Humanitarian Crisis Amid Gaza Conflict
Pope Francis has intensified his criticisms of Israel's military actions in Gaza, highlighting the severe humanitarian crisis. Citing civilian casualties and the dire realities faced due to the destruction of infrastructure, the Pope denounces the impact on children and civilians, emphasizing the lack of electricity and healthcare in the region.
In a recent address to diplomats, delivered by an aide due to his recovering health, the Pope highlighted the devastating consequences for children due to the destruction of healthcare facilities and energy networks.
Francis expressed deep concern over the deaths resulting from cold weather and emphasized that the international community should not accept civilian bombardment or the dire circumstances forcing children to freeze.
