Pope Condemns Humanitarian Crisis Amid Gaza Conflict

Pope Francis has intensified his critique of Israel's military actions in Gaza, denouncing the dire humanitarian crisis faced by civilians in the region.

In a recent address to diplomats, delivered by an aide due to his recovering health, the Pope highlighted the devastating consequences for children due to the destruction of healthcare facilities and energy networks.

Francis expressed deep concern over the deaths resulting from cold weather and emphasized that the international community should not accept civilian bombardment or the dire circumstances forcing children to freeze.

(With inputs from agencies.)