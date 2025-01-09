Left Menu

Pope Condemns Humanitarian Crisis Amid Gaza Conflict

Pope Francis has intensified his criticisms of Israel's military actions in Gaza, highlighting the severe humanitarian crisis. Citing civilian casualties and the dire realities faced due to the destruction of infrastructure, the Pope denounces the impact on children and civilians, emphasizing the lack of electricity and healthcare in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 15:07 IST
Pope Condemns Humanitarian Crisis Amid Gaza Conflict
Pope Francis

Pope Francis has intensified his critique of Israel's military actions in Gaza, denouncing the dire humanitarian crisis faced by civilians in the region.

In a recent address to diplomats, delivered by an aide due to his recovering health, the Pope highlighted the devastating consequences for children due to the destruction of healthcare facilities and energy networks.

Francis expressed deep concern over the deaths resulting from cold weather and emphasized that the international community should not accept civilian bombardment or the dire circumstances forcing children to freeze.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025